Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $103.58 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

