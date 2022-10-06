Brise Paradise Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (PRDS)

Brise Paradise (PRDS) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Brise Paradise has a total market capitalization of $883,126.28 and $67,453.00 worth of Brise Paradise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Brise Paradise has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Brise Paradise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Brise Paradise Token Profile

Brise Paradise was first traded on April 13th, 2022. Brise Paradise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Brise Paradise is https://reddit.com/r/briseparadiseofficial/. Brise Paradise’s official Twitter account is @briseparadise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Brise Paradise is briseparadise.com.

Brise Paradise Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brise Paradise (PRDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Bitgert platform. Brise Paradise has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Brise Paradise is 0.00088014 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $73,935.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://briseparadise.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brise Paradise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brise Paradise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brise Paradise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

