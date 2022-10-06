BRN Metaverse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $427,541.00 (BRN)

BRN Metaverse (BRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BRN Metaverse has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One BRN Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BRN Metaverse has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $427,541.00 worth of BRN Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About BRN Metaverse

BRN Metaverse’s genesis date was December 9th, 2021. BRN Metaverse’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,828,003 tokens. The Reddit community for BRN Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/brntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BRN Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @brntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BRN Metaverse’s official website is brntoken.net. BRN Metaverse’s official message board is brnmetaverse.medium.com.

BRN Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BRN Metaverse (BRN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BRN Metaverse has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BRN Metaverse is 0.19906364 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $377,871.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brntoken.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BRN Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BRN Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BRN Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

