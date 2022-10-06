Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $78.50

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Belden Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $56,653,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 11.7% during the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 3.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $64.80 on Friday. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

