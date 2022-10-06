Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $78.50

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
In related news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE BDC opened at $64.80 on Friday. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.
Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.
