Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $37.33

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.