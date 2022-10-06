Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $37.33

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Camping World
In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
Camping World Stock Performance
Shares of CWH stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Read More
