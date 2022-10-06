Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT at $27.20

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE OFC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.