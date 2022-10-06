Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $16.65

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have commented on EFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

EFC opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $725.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -782.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

