Brokerages Set F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) PT at $33.00

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Laidlaw lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F-star Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.