Brokerages Set Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target at $7.92

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

