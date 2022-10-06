Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $14,005,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,469,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 394,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

About Xponential Fitness

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $940.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

