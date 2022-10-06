Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

