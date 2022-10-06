BTC Proxy (BTCPX) Price Tops $20,098.16 on Major Exchanges

BTC Proxy (BTCPX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, BTC Proxy has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One BTC Proxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $20,098.16 or 1.00218970 BTC on exchanges. BTC Proxy has a total market capitalization of $285,890.52 and approximately $34,331.00 worth of BTC Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

BTC Proxy was first traded on July 30th, 2021. BTC Proxy’s total supply is 14 tokens. BTC Proxy’s official message board is medium.com/btc-proxy. The official website for BTC Proxy is www.btcpx.io. BTC Proxy’s official Twitter account is @btc_proxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy (BTCPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. BTC Proxy has a current supply of 14.22471341 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BTC Proxy is 20,263.12721771 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,876.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcpx.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

