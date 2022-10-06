BUILD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (BUILD)

BUILD (BUILD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One BUILD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BUILD has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $18,524.00 worth of BUILD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BUILD has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

BUILD Profile

BUILD launched on July 18th, 2022. BUILD’s total supply is 12,657,436,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,971,243,707 tokens. BUILD’s official message board is twitter.com/radioshack. The official website for BUILD is app.radioshack.org. BUILD’s official Twitter account is @radioshack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUILD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILD (BUILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BUILD has a current supply of 12,657,436,079 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BUILD is 0.00029924 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $15,367.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.radioshack.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUILD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

