Burn (BURN) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Burn (BURN) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Burn has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Burn token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Burn has a market cap of $2.42 million and $77,012.00 worth of Burn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Burn Profile

Burn was first traded on April 21st, 2022. Burn’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,234,625,699 tokens. Burn’s official website is burn.realshibadoge.com. Burn’s official Twitter account is @realshibadoge.

Buying and Selling Burn

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn (BURN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Burn has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Burn is 0.0000166 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $77,347.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.realshibadoge.com/.”

