Burn Floki Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83,245.61 (BFLOKI)

Burn Floki (BFLOKI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Burn Floki has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burn Floki token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burn Floki has a total market capitalization of $83,245.61 and approximately $65,510.00 worth of Burn Floki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Burn Floki alerts:

Burn Floki Profile

Burn Floki’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Burn Floki’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Burn Floki’s official Twitter account is @burnfloki. The official website for Burn Floki is burnfloki.com.

Buying and Selling Burn Floki

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn Floki (BFLOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Burn Floki has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Burn Floki is 0 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,773.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burnfloki.com/.”

