BUSDX 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,075.00 (BUSDX)

BUSDX (BUSDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BUSDX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUSDX has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. BUSDX has a market cap of $377,724.73 and approximately $12,075.00 worth of BUSDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BUSDX

BUSDX’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. The official website for BUSDX is www.busdx.com. BUSDX’s official Twitter account is @busd_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUSDX

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSDX (BUSDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUSDX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BUSDX is 0.00039764 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $614.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.busdx.com.”

