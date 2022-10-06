BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of BWXT opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.
