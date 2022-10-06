BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.