C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.64 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,338,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,044,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

