Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of CZR opened at $38.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. American National Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 49,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

