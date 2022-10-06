Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a negative rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.44.
Shares of CZR opened at $38.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
