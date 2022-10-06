Calamari Network (KMA) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Calamari Network (KMA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Calamari Network has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $41,060.00 worth of Calamari Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Calamari Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Calamari Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Calamari Network

Calamari Network launched on June 1st, 2021. Calamari Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,055,318 coins. The official website for Calamari Network is www.calamari.network. Calamari Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Calamari Network’s official Twitter account is @calamarinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Calamari Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Calamari Network (KMA) is a cryptocurrency . Calamari Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,589,055,318.3 in circulation. The last known price of Calamari Network is 0.00179642 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,113.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.calamari.network/.”

