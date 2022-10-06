Calamari Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,060.00 (KMA)

Calamari Network (KMA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Calamari Network has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $41,060.00 worth of Calamari Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Calamari Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Calamari Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

Calamari Network’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. Calamari Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,055,318 coins. The official website for Calamari Network is www.calamari.network. Calamari Network’s official Twitter account is @calamarinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Calamari Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Calamari Network (KMA) is a cryptocurrency . Calamari Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,589,055,318.3 in circulation. The last known price of Calamari Network is 0.00179642 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,113.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.calamari.network/.”

