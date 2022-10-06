California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 398.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. On average, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

