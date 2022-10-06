Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $60.80 on Monday. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

