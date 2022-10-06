Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
CANF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.53.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
