Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$59.50 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.78.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.93 and a twelve month high of C$62.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.21.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.