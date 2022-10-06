Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$184.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$215.08.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$152.12 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$145.22 and a twelve month high of C$196.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$169.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

