Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

