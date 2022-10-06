Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,539 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

