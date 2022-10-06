Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 976.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 73,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $21,607,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

UJUN opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

