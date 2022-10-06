Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 628 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.