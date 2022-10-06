Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

