Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 95,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 46,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 95,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

