Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

