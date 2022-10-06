Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $262,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of DD opened at $54.46 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

