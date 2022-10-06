Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 662,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

