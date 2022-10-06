Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

