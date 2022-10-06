Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 706,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,801,000 after buying an additional 411,747 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.87 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

