Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,957 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

