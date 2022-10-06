Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

