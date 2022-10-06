Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

