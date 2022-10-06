Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

