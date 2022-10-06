Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.99 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 179,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

