Captain Inu Trading Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days (CPTINU)

Captain Inu (CPTINU) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Captain Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Captain Inu has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. Captain Inu has a market cap of $335,706.56 and $10,170.00 worth of Captain Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Captain Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Captain Inu

Captain Inu was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Captain Inu’s total supply is 634,959,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,960,000,000,000 tokens. Captain Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@captaininu. Captain Inu’s official website is captaininu.com. The Reddit community for Captain Inu is https://reddit.com/r/captaininu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Captain Inu’s official Twitter account is @captaininutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Captain Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Captain Inu (CPTINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Captain Inu has a current supply of 634,959,999,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Captain Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $872.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://captaininu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Captain Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Captain Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Captain Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Captain Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Captain Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.