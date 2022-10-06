Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 114523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.93.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Featured Articles

