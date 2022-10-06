CargoLink (CLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $594,808.34

CargoLink (CLX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. CargoLink has a total market cap of $594,808.34 and $157,239.00 worth of CargoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoLink has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. One CargoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

About CargoLink

CargoLink launched on February 17th, 2022. CargoLink’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for CargoLink is cargolink.org. CargoLink’s official Twitter account is @cargolinkclx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CargoLink (CLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CargoLink has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CargoLink is 0.01199689 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $155.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cargolink.org/.”

