Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.