Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE CCL opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

