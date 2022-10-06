Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Carrier Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

CARR stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

