Cashera (CSR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,953.00

Cashera (CSR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cashera token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashera has a total market cap of $525,070.54 and $9,953.00 worth of Cashera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashera has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashera alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Cashera Token Profile

Cashera was first traded on April 25th, 2022. Cashera’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. Cashera’s official Twitter account is @casheraofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashera’s official website is cashera.io.

Cashera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashera (CSR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cashera has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cashera is 0.00477178 USD and is up 535.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $33,696.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashera.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.