Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Catalent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 189.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

